Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly known for his hard work and dedication in the film industry. He is the actor who defines entertainment with his great versatility and impeccable performances. But apart from his acting, he is very much active in helping for the social causes. He is no less than generous ‘Happy Singh’ of Singh Is Kinng in his real life. The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has a heart of gold, and as he completes his golden half-century let’s look at some of his unforgivable work apart from giving some memorable films.

From launching an insurance scheme for stuntmen in Bollywood to extending monetary help to the families of deceased jawaans, Akshay has done it all!

1. In April 2017, The sudden death of an International stuntman reportedly affected Rustom actor gravely. This is when he helped in developing a proper insurance scheme for Bollywood’s stunt artists. The insurance scheme covers 380 stuntmen and women between 18 and 55 years of age. In a case of hospitalization due to any physical injury or accident, while doing stunts, a stuntman will be covered for Rs six lakhs at about 4,000 hospitals through a cashless system.

2. To help the drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra, Akshay decided to fund 180 families of Maharashtra farmers who committed suicide. He donated a total amount of 90 lakhs to help them. He also made a contribution of 50 lakhs to Salman Khan’s charitable trust Being Human. He donated a hefty amount of 1 crore to Chennai’s flood relief to Bhoomika Trust.

Trending :

3. Not just humans, Akshay is thoughtful towards animals’ suffering as well. During the promotions of his film Entertainment, he donated 3.60 lakhs for an animal welfare organisation ‘Youth Organisation In Defence Of Animals (YODA)’.

4. He launched a martial arts school to provide self-defense training to women for free in Mumbai. The school, till now, has trained over 4000 women.

5. Last but not least, he proposed and then eventually launched Bharat Ke Veer app and website to help people make monetary contributions to the families of martyred jawaans.