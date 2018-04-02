Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 10 Movies That Prove The Stardom Of This Superstar!

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: He who calls himself a reserved and a media-shy person is one of the most powerful and popular actors of the Hindi film industry. Ajay has stated that while he doesn’t try to be different from other actors, he tries to do different things so that he does not repeat himself.

Incredibly versatile, he does all kind of roles, whether intense drama or action or comedy, this actor with a difference who does not attend award functions neither does stage shows has his own distinct identity in the industry.

Devgn started his career with Phool aur Kaante, in which he made a most spectacular entry, standing on two moving motorcycles. He got the best debut award for this movie. This trademark stunt he repeated in Son of Sardaar, with two horses.

Ajay’s latest movie is Raid, where he plays the role of an honest Income tax officer who conducts a raid at the residence of an extremely powerful politician.

Today, on his birthday, 2nd April, I bring to you his top ten movies (according to me) and some relatively unknown trivia associated with them.

Zakhm, 1998

For this movie, by acclaimed director Mahesh Bhatt’s Ajay won the National Film Award for best actor and the movie too won the Nargis Dutt award for best feature film on national integration. With this movie, Ajay demonstrated his willingness to do different type of roles.

Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam, 1999

Ajay starred with Salman and Aishwarya in this romantic hit which won 4 National film awards and 9 Filmfare awards. Interestingly, the movie was shot at Budapest but the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought that audience will relate better if it is portrayed as Italy. Both Ajay and Salman got nominations for best actor-male while Aishwarya and Sanjay won Best actor-female and best director and best film award as well.

Company, 2002

For someone who plays dark and brooding roles to perfection, Company and Ajay were made for each other. Ajay got the Critics award for best actor and was nominated for best actor as well for his role as a mafia boss in this crime thriller. Vivek Oberoi made a stunning debut and superstar Mohanlal gave a memorable performance. Company is supposed to be based on the D-Company and the Dawood Ibrahim- Chota Rajan split.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, 2002

Ajay once again won the critics award for best actor for his role of the revolutionary in this Rajkumar Santoshi film. Interestingly Sunny Deol was the 1st choice for this movie but differences on remuneration led to Devgn getting the role.

Gangaajal, 2003 In this National Award winning film of Prakash Jha, Devgn plays a sincere police SP. Gangajal is loosely based on the infamous Bhagalpur blindings of 1980 where police took law into their own hands. Devgn's role was 1st offered to Akshay Kumar who refused it due to its dark tenor Khakee, 2004 In this multi-starrer, Devgn plays the villain while Amitabh and Akshay are the heroes. Devgn got best villain award. Interestingly he was supposed to play Akshay's role but preferred to play the villain's part. Raincoat, 2004 This Devgn-Aishwarya starrer which won National film award for best Hindi movie is based on O' Henry's The Gift Of The Magi. This was the 1st Hindi movie of Rituparna Ghosh. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, 2010 In this superb gangster movie, Devgn plays Sultan, a role based on Haji Mastan while Emraan Hashmi plays Shoaib, based on Dawood Ibrahim. Probably Randeep Hooda's cop role is based on Julio Ribeiro. In this movie, Devgn wears only white clothes, inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's role in Deevaar Singham, 2011 Bajirao Singham, played by Devgn is one of Hindi film history's most iconic roles. Prakash Raj does a super role too as a don named Jaikant Shikre. Singham has a scene of a bare chested Devgn emerging out of the water. When this scene was shot in Panchgani it was past midnight and the temperature was sub-zero. Yet while all were in jackets, Devgn did the scene bare-chested without raising a single question. Drishyam, 2015 Ajay plays a family man who will go to any length to save his family members from being arrested from the police. Tabu's acting as IGP Meera Deshmukh is super. Interestingly Devgn did this movie only as he had a rare free time of 3 months with delay of his home production movie Shivaay, and the makers of Drishyam promised him they would complete the movie in this time. These are my favourite ten movies of Ajay Devgn, dedicated to him on his birthday. Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn!

