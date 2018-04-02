Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: He who calls himself a reserved and a media-shy person is one of the most powerful and popular actors of the Hindi film industry. Ajay has stated that while he doesn’t try to be different from other actors, he tries to do different things so that he does not repeat himself.

Incredibly versatile, he does all kind of roles, whether intense drama or action or comedy, this actor with a difference who does not attend award functions neither does stage shows has his own distinct identity in the industry.

Devgn started his career with Phool aur Kaante, in which he made a most spectacular entry, standing on two moving motorcycles. He got the best debut award for this movie. This trademark stunt he repeated in Son of Sardaar, with two horses.

Ajay’s latest movie is Raid, where he plays the role of an honest Income tax officer who conducts a raid at the residence of an extremely powerful politician.

Today, on his birthday, 2nd April, I bring to you his top ten movies (according to me) and some relatively unknown trivia associated with them.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 10 Movies That Prove The Stardom Of This Superstar!
Zakhm, 1998

For this movie, by acclaimed director Mahesh Bhatt’s Ajay won the National Film Award for best actor and the movie too won the Nargis Dutt award for best feature film on national integration. With this movie, Ajay demonstrated his willingness to do different type of roles.

Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam, 1999

Ajay starred with Salman and Aishwarya in this romantic hit which won 4 National film awards and 9 Filmfare awards. Interestingly, the movie was shot at Budapest but the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought that audience will relate better if it is portrayed as Italy. Both Ajay and Salman got nominations for best actor-male while Aishwarya and Sanjay won Best actor-female and best director and best film award as well.

Company, 2002

For someone who plays dark and brooding roles to perfection, Company and Ajay were made for each other. Ajay got the Critics award for best actor and was nominated for best actor as well for his role as a mafia boss in this crime thriller. Vivek Oberoi made a stunning debut and superstar Mohanlal gave a memorable performance. Company is supposed to be based on the D-Company and the Dawood Ibrahim- Chota Rajan split.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, 2002

Ajay once again won the critics award for best actor for his role of the revolutionary in this Rajkumar Santoshi film. Interestingly Sunny Deol was the 1st choice for this movie but differences on remuneration led to Devgn getting the role.

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.

