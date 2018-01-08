Bipasha Basu turned 39 last night and her birthday bash truly was a fun night. Wishes kept on pouring in for her from her fans as well as from the film fraternity. But among all these wishes was an unexpected but a pleasant surprise for her.

Her ex- Dino Morea took to Twitter and shared an old picture of their captioning, “Dearest Bips @bipsluvurself wish you a super happy birthday, loads of love & happiness always. From the Morea’s. Found this old pic of us.”

Sharing with you a glimpse of how the birthday girl’s day was.

1. Bipasha in her cute sweatshirt with her birth month January stitched on it, cutting her birthday cake.

2. Bipasha is all smiles in her super sexy birthday dress.

3. To make her day even more special, her friends Karan Kundra and his girlfriend Anushka Dandekar joined the fun.

4. Shamita Shetty along with Raj Kundra was also there to wish Bips on her special day.

5. Bipasha enjoying her day with hubby Karan Singh Grover.

6. The lovebirds sharing a special moment on Bipasha’s birthday.

7. Karan shared a picture on Instagram captioning “My babies ❤️ #monkeylove #monkeyprincessbirthday”

8. An adorable video of Bipasha cutting her birthday which Karan shared on his social media handle.

9. Karan and Bipasha’s birthday madness.

10. Monkey princess having fun with her birthday gifts, the monkey balloon gifted to her by Sophie Choudry.

11. Enjoying herself at her birthday party, here is Bipasha.

12. Bipasha shared a video thanking everyone for making her Birthday special. She captioned the video Thank you all for making my birthday so special😘🙏Family , friends , well wishers, colleagues, media ,all our fan clubs … each and every person who sent me a message . I feel soooo blessed to be loved by so many ppl. Thank you all for the constant support and love❤️I am a very lucky girl 🙏