Makers of Simran saddened by the groundless gossip around the film

Kangana Ranaut’s next release Simran which is set to release on 15th September has attracted a new rumour on the actress taking over the edit of the trailer for being unhappy by the first cut.

The entire team who has been working hard on the film is very upset with the baseless rumours which are being made in a bad taste for the film.

Director Hansal Mehta sharing his thoughts on these rumours said, “All this speculation is false, malicious and totally fabricated. I collaborate closely with my team and my actors are an integral part of that collaboration. It angers me that every time some malicious gossip has to be spread people meaninglessly drag Kangana into their stupid machinations. She is a valued friend, actor, and collaborator. Period. I’m even more hurt that some malicious person chooses to drag my relationship with Vishal Bhardwaj into this malice. Vishal is one of my dearest friends and if I am making films today it is because of him. I would never say anything that could remotely even hurt or upset somebody I love so dearly and to whom I am so grateful.”.

Bhushan Kumar said, “We are very saddened with this news. Her sitting on the edit table is completely false. We all work as a team and her feedback on every promo and plan is crucial. At the end, the film is a director’s vision and the film campaign will stay close to that only.”

Simran has garnered a lot of appreciation since the launch of the teaser of the film. A T-Series and Karma Features PVT. LTD. film, Simran is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal.