Hans Mat Pagli Song Still | Akshay & Bhumi’s Brewing Romance In Toilet Ek Prem Katha

The first song from Toilet Ek Prem Katha is all set to release soon. The song has been titled ‘Hans Mat Pagli‘ and a still from the track has been released by the makers featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

It seems like the song portrays their first meet and a budding romance between the two.

The film portrays them in the roles of Keshav and Jaya. Ever since the film’s trailer was released, audiences have gone gaga over it. Giving out a strong social message, the film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

Take a look at the song still here:

Whilst sharing the still, Akshay had some interesting lines from the song used in his tweets.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Ek baar palat ke dekh le to din ban jaega, #HasMatPagli pyaar ho jaega. Song coming soon. @ToiletTheFilm @psbhumi pic.twitter.com/XOthZkC7kL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 26, 2017

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit the theaters on 11th August 2017.