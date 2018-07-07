The first half if 2018 has come to an end and there have been countless performances that would be remembered for years to come. A lot of actors this year slipped out of their comfort zone and came out with flying colors.

This year so far had been extremely fruitful in all aspects and honestly, it would be extremely difficult to list down the top 5 performances of the year, as a lot of actors knocked it out of the park. But here are the five performances that blew me away:

5. Ajay Devgn (Raid)

We got to see Ajay Devgn in a no-non sense avatar almost 3 years after Drishyam, and like always he let his intense eyes do the talking. He was calm, compose and mouthed all dialogues with utmost conviction. Having said that, this wasn’t something that Devgn hasn’t done in the past.

4. Varun Dhawan (October)

Over the years, Varun Dhawan has built the image of being the ideal happy go lucky guy, who can effortlessly pull off the larger than life characters. Just when a lot of critics started labelling him as a limited actor, he came up with October and even his harshest critic praised the performance. This was indeed Varun Dhawan like never before.

3. Akshay Kumar (Padman)

I would say that Padman was the riskiest film done by a mainstream Bollywood actor and there are some sequences in the film wherein you just cannot stop feeling for the lead character. The two sequences in particular that showcased Kumar’s versatality are – the pre-Interval sequence and the one post interval wherein he sells the first pad ever to Sonam Kapoor.

2. Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)

When Sanjay Dutt Biopic was announced with Ranbir Kapoor in lead almost everyone in the industry felt that Hirani is making a mistake by casting Kapoor in the film who has the image of being a lover boy. But he silenced everyone of them with his path-breaking performance in the film. He portrayed the character of Sanjay Dutt better than what the actor himself would have, and this is indeed a great compliment.

1. Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Ranbir Kapoor had a real life reference for his character in Sanju, but what Ranveer Singh did in Padmaavat was at a different level altogether. He got a certain amount of madness in the character of Khilji, and made the audience hate him by the time the film ended. This character will indeed be remembered for rest of his career, and the coming generation will be made to watch this film to understand how to bring about a certain amount of madness to a character without going over the board.

Which is your favorite performance of 2018? Let us know