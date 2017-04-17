Half Girlfriend’s New Song ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’

The makers of Half Girlfriend have decided to release one of the most awaited tracks from the film, sung by Arijit Singh, tomorrow. The trailer had a glimpse of one of the most awaited songs, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga sung by Arijit. The song was an instant hit among the audiences and fans and music lovers have made several covers of the song, which seem to have gone viral already.

Following this, the makers have decided to treat their fans by preponing the song release and give out the full original track, also revealing more of Shraddha and Arjun’s romance!

Talking about the song, Anurag Bedi, Business Head of Zee Music Company said, “For the first time, on public demand, we will be releasing a song earlier than scheduled. Mohit’s music has a way of striking a chord with audiences, and we’re ecstatic with the response to it so far.”

Talking about the amazing response, director Mohit Suri said, “I’m taken aback by the quantum of love and the amount of anticipation around the song. As my reciprocation, I’d like to present the song to my audiences sooner than scheduled. Mithoon, Arijit and I are overwhelmed by all the love.”

Composed by Mithoon, the full song is scheduled to be out on Tuesday. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on 19th May.

Meri Pyaari Bindu’s Next Song ‘Ye Jawaani Teri’

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films announced a new song Ye Jawaani Teri from their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu on Twitter, which will also be released tomorrow. They tweeted, ‘College throwback mode on! #YeJawaaniTeri SONG OUT TOMORROW.’

Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The film, a romantic drama is all set to hit theatres on 12th May.

So be ready for the double treat tomorrow!