Half Girlfriend’s New Poster | Featuring Arjun Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor

After releasing the motion poster and teasers introducing its characters, the makers of Half Girlfriend have launched a new poster featuring the lead actors.

The poster features Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha and Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya Somani in an intrigue look with kids playing in the background and Patna’s granary Golghar.

The trailer will be out in few hours. Stay tuned! Till then, check out the poster right here:

Arjun shared the poster on his twitter account and captioned it, “Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here’s presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19 May.”

Half Girlfriend is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film.

The movie was also shot in the Times Square and the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh. While Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also star Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.