After the smashing trailer of Half Girlfriend, we bring to you some fresh new stills from the film. From Shraddha Kapoor’s basketball avatar to her singer avatar, the lady is looking ravishing in all of them.

One of the stills that grabbed our attention was in which the two lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a kiss outside the university hostel. It’s a moment showed in the trailer too!

Check out the stills here:

Half Girlfriend is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film.

Arjun Kapoor plays a Bihari guy, in the film. It was earlier reported that Arjun went to stay in Bihar for over 10 days before they began shooting for the film. Just so that he could get the dialect and mannerisms right, he interacted with the localities there. Not just that, Arjun also hired a language coach to help him with the diction and also to understand how someone from Bihar, who is not very fluent in English, would speak.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.