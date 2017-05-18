Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium are all set for their theatrical release. Come May 19, we will all see two much-talked about films battling it out at the box office. While Irfan Khan is all set for Hindi Medium for release on January 25, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are treating their fans with Half Girlfriend on the same day.

Half Girlfriend or Hindi Medium, what to watch – this must be a question that has been haunting Bollywood fans right now.

While Irrfan Khan is known for signing films with best scripts, which audience, as well as critics, loved. His recent releases like Piku, Madaari, The Lunchbox, Talvar, etc have gathered him a huge loyal fan following. Hindi Medium too stands true to his standards.

On the other hand, Half Girlfriend has already won hearts with the book. The Half Girlfriend book by Chetan Bhagat went really popular when it had released, and this might just attract the audience towards the theaters for watching this film. Other movies which were adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s book went really popular in the history. The most controversial critic of all time – KRK also tweeted on his twitter page that he really liked the film and gave 4 stars to the film.

Hindi Medium, which is a story of a couple from Chandni Chowk who aspire to give their daughter the best education and thus be a part of the elite class of Delhi, is completely different from Half Girlfriend which is a story of a guy named Madhav who meets a girl named Riya and falls in love. After struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, she half-heartedly agrees to be his “Half Girlfriend“.

Both the movies will be good in their respective genre (we hope so). They can’t be compared and looks like only one will win the race at the box office since Baahubali 2 still very much forms as tough competition. Baahubali 2 has already captured the box office and audience’s love. Movies which released last week- Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 did not sustain at the box office. People preferred to watch Baahubali 2 again instead of any new movie. Due to this Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 turned out to be disasters. Now to know what happens this Friday at the box office we’ll have to wait till Friday. Till then you folks tell us which movie will you be watching next? Hindi Medium, Half Girlfriend, Baahubali 2 or none? Also tell us your predictions that who will rule the box office this coming week?