Here’s the first look poster of Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name. In the first look poster of the film, we see Arjun and Shraddha getting drenched in the rain, one has to say that it kind of gives us a similar feeling as that of Aashiqui 2 which had Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur kissing under the jacket under the rainy skies.

The film deals with a new age relationship that is complicated. The tagline of the film says, ‘Dost Se Zyada, Girlfriend Se Kum’.

Take a look at the motion poster here:

This is not the first time that Arjun — who will be seen playing the character of Madhav Jha in the film — will be working in an adaptation. He has also starred in the movie “2 States”, an adaptation of Bhagat’s book “2 States: The Story of My Marriage”.

Shraddha has previously worked with Suri in films like “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain”. Talking about working on the film, the actress quipped, “Bringing Chetan Bhagat’s words to life has been challenging and so much fun memories, memories, memories!”

The romance drama revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with a uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha. While the two have little or nothing in common, love finds a way to blossom in the most unexpected ways. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film.

Shraddha’s last film, another new age love story, OK Jaanu bombed at the box office. It starred her along with alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

Co-produced by Bhagat and directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. It has been locked for release on May 19.