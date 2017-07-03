Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will club hop today to launch a new song from their forthcoming film. Beech Beech Mein is the second song from the film after Radha.

“In sync with the spree of treating the audience with innovative marketing strategies, the film’s makers have decided to stay true to the title of the song and launch their song ‘Beech Beech Mein‘ as they club hop,” read a statement.

The actors are scheduled to visit clubs from South Mumbai to the suburbs of the city. Beech Beech Mein will showcase Shah Rukh and Anushka grooving to the lively tunes of Pritam, amidst a club set-up.

The song’s launch is yet another marketing innovation from the film’s team after releasing a series of mini trails as an unconventional introduction for the audience to the film’s characters Harry and Sejals, and a visit to Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song Radha amongst the girls.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. How Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within. The film is all set to release on August 4.

Apart from this Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Pari, whereas Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L. Rai’s dwarf film.

Stay tuned as the song releases today!