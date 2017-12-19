Honey Singh who has his audience with waited breath for his upcoming music treat, hints at a special surprise for his fans. The music sensation had tweeted a few days back and had promised to deliver a NUKE with his next treat.

His latest tweet gives us, even more, excitement, “BIG NEWS comin your way .Stay Tuned – Yo Yo

#YoYoHoneySingh #YoYo #YoYoOxide”

The music sensation has been spending nearly 12 hours a day in studios in making new songs and is leaving no stones unturned.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been a trendsetter in the Indian Music Industry, and he is coming back with his super hits tunes.

Honey Singh has been winning hearts with his sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat to name a few and has truly become one of India’s most loved music artists.

While he is busy working, his fans are eager to hear from him again. With all the hard work and dedication, we can definitely expect to be treated with much more chartbusters by the music sensation.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the highest paid music mavericks in Bollywood, however, the singing sensation is leaving no stone unturned in making his fans wait worth it.

It will be interesting to see what Honey Singh has in stores for his audience.