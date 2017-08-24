Actor Ranveer Singh will not be seen anchoring Om Shanti Om and will only be seen performing on the premiere episode of the forthcoming TV show.

Ranveer will be seen wowing the audiences with his powerful performance on the song “Gajanana” from Bajirao Mastani in the opening act of the reality show. He will also introduce the 14 contestants and the concept of Om Shanti Om.

“The concept of Om Shanti Om is very unique. I am happy to be a part of the opening episode and introduce the contestants to the viewers. I will kick off the show with a special stage performance. To know more watch out for the ‘Shubh Arambh’ on August 28,” Ranveer said in a statement.

The show will be hosted by Apaarshakti Khurana and will feature actress Sonakshi Sinha, composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as judges.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be seen as Maha Guru in Om Shanti Om, which will be aired on Star Bharat.

The actor will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film will hit theaters this November.

Ranveer was last seen with Vaani Kapoor in Befikre which was a losing affair at the box office. He also has an upcoming film with Alia Bhatt titled Gully Boy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment and Zoya’s recently launched banner Tiger Baby. Gully Boy makes up for an interesting title but we have no clue about what the film is all about. The film’s shoot will be starting in November this year.