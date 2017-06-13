Guys It’s Confirmed That Deepika Padukone Will Star In xXx 4

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Deisel, was praised for her bold and sexy avatar in the film by Hollywood and Bollywood critics. The film might not have done wonders at the box office but Deepika gave a memorable performance in the film.

Now, the director D.J Caruso confirmed that all of the cast, including Deepika, will be back for the fourth installment. When asked by a fan on Twitter, “Serena Unger Aka Deepika is there in #xXx4?”, Caruso replied, “Oh yes.”

He also confirmed that the whole team will meet next week and decide the working schedules. He wrote, “Yes meetings next week. Honing in on the story and start dates.”

On the other work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and is scheduled for a November release this year! Apart from this Deepika will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. In the film, she will share the silver screen once again with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

Vishal Bhardwaj praised the star calling her a “rare” combination of a superstar and good actor.

“I think Deepika is one the finest actresses that we have in the country. She is a combination of superstar and a good actor. It’s a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them,” Bhardwaj said at a screening of short film “Kajal“.

We surely agree with the director! We are excited to see Deepika in the bold and fierce Serena avatar once again soon!