Veteran actor Dharmendra has made his debut on social media website Twitter and his actor son Sunny Deol has welcomed him. Dharmendra, 81, on Thursday, made his debut on Twitter, with two photographs of himself from the sets of his upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

“Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you… So, here is me from the sets of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se… New Beginnings, shoot mode, Hyderabad,” he tweeted.

The Sholay actor has 3,273 followers, among them sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan Deol, who is soon going to make his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Sunny on Thursday tweeted that he and his brother Bobby “succeeded” in getting their father on the micro-blogging website.

“Me and Bob eventually succeeded in getting dad here… Welcome Dad,” Sunny tweeted.

The third part of Yamla Pagla Deewana is being shot in Hyderabad and also features Bobby and Sunny. The part first part of Yamla Pagla Deewana released in 2011 and was directed by Samir Karnik. Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda plays the role of the lead actress in the film. The film will have a completely different story but original characters will remain the same.

Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in the year 1979 after converting to Islam to stay married to his previous wife without having to get a divorce. In 2012, Dharmendra was honoured India’s third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.