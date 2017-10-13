Guru Randhawa To Recreate Ban Ja Rani In Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu

Singing sensation Guru Randhawa’s mammoth chartbuster, Suit Suit, when recreated for Hindi Medium, became even bigger than before.

Now the boy from Gurdaspur is set to see his other hit, Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani, which boasts of more than 25 million online views, make its way into T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s forthcoming family comedy-drama, Tumhari Sulu.

The soft, romantic number (“Ban Ja Rani”), picturised on Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, will release on October 16th.

Actor Arjun Kapoor recommended the track to joint producer Bhushan Kumar.

Says Arjun, ”I came across the track online because I love Guru Randhawa’s voice and music. I suggested it to Bhushan sir for Mubarakan. Unfortunately it didn’t fit into our film’s narrative but finally, it made its way into my friends’ (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) movie, Tumhari Sulu, so I am happy. Vidya and Manav are great performers and will do justice thanks to this incredibly cute romantic number.”

Confirmed Bhushan, “Arjun brought the track to my notice. Guru is our prized artiste, so we acquired the song. I made my partners (Ellipsis) hear it and it got an immediate thumbs up from everyone. It has been recreated for the movie and I am sure that it will be loved by all age groups.”

Tumhari Sulu releases worldwide on November 17. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.