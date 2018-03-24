Gurmeet Choudhary & Wife Debina To Come Together For This Special Reason

Awaiting the release of J P Dutta’s PALTAN, Gurmeet Choudhary has a huge social media following that testifies to his popularity. Owing to that, the talented actor and his wife, Debina have landed an endorsement of a leading property developer based in Dubai called Danube Properties.

Out of all the lucrative endorsements that have been pouring in for Gurmeet, this one has to be special.

Gurmeet and Debina had viewers glued to TV screens as they essayed Ram and Sita, early in their careers and now both make one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Considering how the couple has been giving everyone relationship goals, it is hardly a surprise that they were approached by the most trusted household brands in the Middle East.

Says Gurmeet, “This is a very special project that Debina and I get to be part of. Usually work keeps us apart, but with something like this we get a chance to work together. I am super excited and really looking forward to it.”