PHOTOS: Gurmeet Choudhary Takes His Indonesian Fans Out For A Treat!

Awaiting the release of JP Dutta’s Paltan, Gurmeet Choudhary has a huge social media following and his recent run-in with his fans in Indonesia confirms that.

Gurmeet enjoys a massive fan base in the country, because many of his TV shows telecasted there, are dubbed in Indonesian languages and are very popular. Therefore as soon as word got out that he was going to be in Indonesia, his fans there tried to get in touch with him through social media.

Gurmeet, who is known to be warm and friendly with his fans, was pleasantly surprised to see his shows being loved in Indonesia and so he decided to treat them in a big way. The talented actor set an entire day aside to spend time with them, took them out for lunch and even danced with them. He later obliged them with pictures and selfies.

Gurmeet says, “It was very overwhelming to witness the love of the people of Indonesia. I could never imagine my shows would get such a tremendous response in another country. I am grateful for all the love. It was amazing to spend time with the fans there. I’m going to cherish this forever.”