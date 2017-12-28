Gully Boy News: Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani Introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s next flick Gully Boy have been creating buzz ever since the announcement.

The film which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role have a new member on board.

Siddhant Chaturvedi who was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s first ever web series Inside Edge is now making his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier worked with Sidhdhant and his performance and role stood out, making him one of the most popular characters in the series.

Owing to Siddhant’s exceptional performance in Inside Edge, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are now introducing Siddhanth Chaturvedi who is set to play a pivotal role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Zoya termed the new trend of content-driven films doing better than big starrers a very positive change.

“Audience’s taste is changing. It means we have wider scope to make films on different stories and themes. Plus new actors also get an opportunity to work in those films. I feel there is no harm in it.”

Would the new phenomenon diminish importance of stars, Zoya said: “No. I don’t think that way. Audience still come to watch movies when you have big actor. It still happens. I feel it will never go away.

“An increase in the number of screens and awareness among the audience has led to all kinds of films being made today and it’s a welcome change,” she said.

Farhan Akhtar is penning dialogues for sister Zoya’s Gully Boy. This will be Ranveer’s second with Zoya after Dil Dhadkne Do.