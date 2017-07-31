Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were at their royal best as they turned showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017.

Having worked together in a series of ad films together, the chemistry of the dapper duo was palpable, with the quirky Ranveer greeting the sultry Alia with a kiss on her hand, while she giggled when he stood beside her and cracked (we assume) a joke or two.

Alia Bhatt redefined royal in the Manish Malhotra ensemble and the rosy trail certainly added to the glamour and the brightness of the ramp. Whereas Ranveer Singh carried his ‘Allauddin Khilji’ avatar on stage. The actor looked like a king in his royal sequined black sherwani, with, of course, him adding the quirkiness here too.

Recreating a bygone era, the collection focused on luxuriant volume and noble fabrics that added a sensuous feel to the garments. From the colour palette and the meticulous detailing to the softness of the drapes, each element was mindfully constructed to weave together with subtle nuances of legacy with the intricacy of couture.

We are really excited to finally see the two together in Gully Boy. If their off screen chemistry is so amazing, one can only expect their on screen chemistry would sizzle too. Gully Boy will be co-produced by Zoya’s banner Tiger Baby and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

While Alia is flying high with the accolades and the awards she’s been receiving for Udta Punjab and is currently prepping for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Raazi, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Ranveer has finished working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.