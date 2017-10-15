The recently released trailer and the very first song of Irrfan Khan’s next, Qarib Qarib Singlle have created a storm on the internet and has been garnering much love from across the quarters.

Irrfan’s character, Yogi’s fresh and young avatar has been widely appreciated by all. The actor has donned multiple quirky outfits which is one of the major highlights of the film.

Interestingly his look has been inspired by his son Babil. Irrfan worked closely on the look of his quirky character.

The bowler’s hat worn by Irrfan, which is Babil’s favourite, has also been inspired by his son.

The very first song from the film Khatam Kahani also showcases varied looks of Irrfan’s quirky character as Yogi.

Irrfan has been riding high on the success of back to back hits. He has become synonymous with good content cinema, and now after delivering the huge hit Hindi Medium, Irrfan is all set to deliver another out of the box content movie with Qarib Qarib Singlle.

The actor has delivered critically acclaimed performances time and again. Qarib Qarib Singlle also provides an interesting take on singles venturing into online dating hence Irrfan’s character need to be styled in a way.

Tanuja Chandra shares, “We needed Irrfan’s character to have an odd sense of style which would be cute and attractive at the same time. His son, Babil has a quirky way of dressing and Irrfan as well as our stylist, Maria Tharakan put together some colourful and fun outfits for the film. Yogi isn’t shy of sticking out in public and that’s what the clothes achieve.”

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle‘ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.