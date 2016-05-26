Guess Who’s Back In Hera Pheri 3?

We recently reported that Abhishek Bachchan walked out of Hera Pheri 3. Now, there’s a bigger news for the fans of the franchise to celebrate. The third installment of the comedy drama has found its original cast back.

According to a popular daily, Akshay Kumar is on board for the third part after much chaos which already stars the former installment stars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The problem is, almost 50% of the film was shot along with the new cast which included John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. But, after producer Firoz Nadiadwala ran into financial problems, the film’s shooting was stalled. Now that the original cast of the film is back on board, the portions shot earlier will be shelved.

The film will be directed by Neeraj Vora and a final cast of the film will be announced soon by the makers. Earlier, Akshay had rejected the film stating that he wasn’t convinced with the plot of the film.

Hera Pheri 3 was earlier slated to release this year but has now been pushed for a 2017 release. Wouldn’t it be fun to see this amazing cast again?