Race 3 has a huge buzz surrounding the film. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film has been a successful franchise starring Saif Ali Khan. While Abbas Mastan has donned the director’s hat for the initial parts, the third part has got a makeover.

While Salman Khan will be stepping into Saif Ali Khan’s shoes, the third part of the franchise will be directed by ABCD filmmaker Remo D’souza. The makers even revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be the leading lady of the film.

There were talks that Sidharth Malhotra has been approached for a parallel role along with Salman Khan. But that news is now bust, as Sidharth has refused the movie. Then there is a fresh slate of talks that Aditya Roy Kapur will replace Sidharth in the movie, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

And while the makers are yet to finalise the other cast, a report in Midday revealed that the film has found its baddie. While the makers are still figuring out the other ensemble cast, it seems like they have already chosen their antagonist. The report in the tabloid stated that the makers have repeated the villain of Race 2. Aditya Pancholi who starred in Race 2 essaying the role of Godfather Anza will be starring in Race 3 too.

While Ramesh Taurani in an earlier interview had mentioned that only Jacqueline from the original cast has been retained, Aditya Pancholi’s report came as a surprise. Even Pooja Hegde recently was being considered for the film.

Race 3 goes on floor in Mumbai from the first week of November with the rest of the cast while Salman is said begin his shoot from January next year.