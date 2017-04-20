Zhu Zhu is all set to promote her Bollywood debut film Tubelight in India. The Chinese actress is making her big Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer movie helmed by Kabir Khan.

Director Kabir Khan informed a portal that Zhu Zhu is going to join Salman in Tubelight’s promotions in India. Describing her as a ‘gorgeous woman’ and a ‘lovely actor,’ he has expressed that it was a delight to work with her. Talking about Zhu Zhu’s character in the movie, the filmmaker has said that Zhu Zhu has less footage than Salman but she is central to the plot.

We are eagerly waiting to meet you, Zhu Zhu!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is his third collaboration with his close friend filmmaker Kabir Khan. Kabir has previously directed Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). While Ek Tha Tiger starred Katrina Kaif in the female lead, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena played the leading lady. However, all attention was grabbed by the 7-year-old cutie Harshaali Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with the film.

Tubelight is a historical war drama film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The movie also stars the late actor Om Puri. This is one of the last films of the celebrated veteran actor who passed away in his Mumbai residence January this year.

Tubelight features Shah Rukh Khan in a small cameo! SRK will be essaying a magician in the movie. Kabir Khan has revealed in an interview that SRK’s character is crucial to the film’s plot and is not just a promotional gimmick for the two Khans to share screen space after nine years. He has also said that Shah Rukh’s role changes the entire plot of the movie and demanded the presence of a superstar!

We can’t wait to catch the two Khans together!