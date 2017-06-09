Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight is all to release on this EID. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. The director unveiled that Sohail Khan was not his first choice for the film; it was Akshay Kumar. Sohail in the film plays the role of Salman Khan’s brother.

According to DNA, Kabir wanted an A-lister to play Salman’s brother and Akshay was one of the names he had in mind while scripting the film. He told the portal, “Instead of a real brother, I thought we should get another actor and create the chemistry on screen.” And while he hadn’t taken a call on who should play the role, Akshay’s name was definitely being considered.

But it was Salman who convinced him to consider Sohail for the role. “That was while we were developing the script, and before we could decide, I was convinced by Sohail. Maybe, with another actor, I would have had to spend time and create the chemistry that Salman and Sohail share,” Kabir added.

Trending :

One of the main reasons for considering Akshay for the role was box office considerations. Salman said, “They wanted someone bigger so that we could crack the number game and earn more at the box office.”

However, Salman was keen on getting Sohail onboard since their equation as brothers would translate on screen convincingly. The actor added, “I wanted to be really comfortable, and honestly, with Sohail, I didn’t need to act too much. The emotions came automatically.”

Salman and Akshay delivered a big hit back in the day with Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.