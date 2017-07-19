If you are still wondering who all are a part of the huge Mubarakan family, then this one is exclusively for you. The makers of Mubarakan have released a poster which features every single member of the family!

From Kartar Singh to Karan and Charan to Sweety and Binkle, the poster has all of them. Check out the poster here:

The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who has earlier directed films like No Entry, Ready, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Thank You. Talking about comedy films, the filmmaker told IANS, “Comedy is a very serious business. If you want to make a comedy film and make people laugh, then you have to write something beautiful.”

The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for the each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends.

Anil Kapoor plays the character of Kartar Singh in the comedy film. Talking about his character, the actor said, “Kartar Singh is an oddly emotional Punjabi who misses his pind (village) so much that he created a mini-Punjab in London where he grows vegetables, has a tractor just as he had in Punjab. I think that is what happens when you are away from your home, you miss your roots the most.”

Giving an insight into his two characters Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor said, “What I liked about Charan is though he looks like a typical Punjabi gabru with a pagdi, he is very soft at heart… he is very emotional and gets bullied by Karan… his brother who is brought up in London and is over-smart! Both have totally different personalities and I found that very interesting.”

Mubarakan, also featuring Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz is slated for release on 28th July.