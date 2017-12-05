Guess Which Bollywood Stars Are Included In The List Of Most Followed On Twitter!

The year is coming to an end and like every year Twitter has removed the list of the most followed Indians of 2017 and guess what, a number of Bollywood celebs are also included in the list.

Bollywood might have faced a lot of ups and downs in this year where big budget movies didn’t work well but small, content-oriented movies did well at the box office. Twitter has revealed the list which is topped by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the Bollywood stars, Amitabh Bachchan came 2nd while SRK came 3rd on the list. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar scored the 4th and 5th position respectively. Aamir Khan is in the 6th position followed by Deepika Padukone on the 7th position. Sachin Tendulkar was on the 8th, Hrithik Roshan on 9th and Virat Kohli on the 10th position. It is said that Sachin and Virat are new entrants on the list.

Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar have seen a decent amount of growth. Let’s take a look the growth table right here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan while SRK is busy shooting for his next which is directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan is all set for his next release Tiger Zinda Hai with Katina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s next release will be Padman. It will release on 26th January 2018, The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Padmavati. The movie is now facing a lot of problems from the CBFC and Karni Sena because of which the movie’s release was postponed. However, a new release date for the movie has not been finalized yet!