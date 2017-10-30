Guess What Are Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Plans!!!

As we all know Taimur Ali Khan is the talk of the town. The kid makes the news wherever he goes. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been an internet sensation since the day he was born. We have often seen his cute appearances, the little prince is often spotted with mommy Kareena attending parties, events.

Every time a picture of him hits the internet, it turns out to be nothing short of a gush-fest. Taimur is definitely the cutest star kid who makes the internet go wow with his AWWDORABLE pictures!

The star kid is set to turn one year old in December. Everybody is already excited about the grand bash. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Karisma Kapoor spoke about Taimur’s birthday plans, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”

Furthermore, the report suggested that during an interaction with a leading daily, Saif spoke about wife Kareena and how they juggle between work and family, “During the first schedule (of Veere Di Wedding), she took him (to Delhi) and I was very happy (to be alone) at home. (Laughs). I love being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent. He (Taimur) is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also.”

Saif also expressed, “We (Kareena and I) are lucky we have help and we have a distraction because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time. In the second schedule, Taimur was alone with me and he was looking a little sad. But now he is happy that Kareena is back. The house also feels balanced because we need her energy.”