We found this new-age actor performing some killer stunts on the sets of his upcoming film. He took to Twitter to share this picture where he is seen holding onto a rope mid-air.

His upcoming film is an action drama that stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. The film is being directed by Raj and DK.

The film was earlier being touted to be a sequel to Bang Bang. This actor is rumored to be dating the current blue eyed actress of B-town, Alia Bhatt. Any guesses?

Guess who do you think this actor is. Tell us in the comments section below.