Guess Which Actor Is Getting A BIGGER Cheque Than Ranveer Singh For His IPL Performance!

Recently, the social media went gaga over the fact that Ranveer Singh is charging 5 crores for a 15 minutes performance for the opening ceremony of IPL 2018.

But now, a source close to the organizing committee said that Varun Dhawan is getting paid more than Ranveer Singh for his performance at the IPL.

The source told DNA, “Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he’s the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn’t known.”

The source also went on to explain why the organisers decided to pay Varun Dhawan more than Ranveer Singh, “Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together.”

Another source close to the actor said, “Varun has taken two days off from the schedule to rehearse for his IPL performance.”

The actor is currently busy promoting October which is set to release in April this year and shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma.