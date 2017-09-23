The most prestigious ‘GQ awards’ were held last evening. Needless to say that, the who’s who of Bollywood and the glam industry showed up at the star-studded event. The ‘GQ awards’, which was held at a leading five-star hotel, saw the celebs who flaunted their extremely stylish looks and attire.

Here’s the list of names who went home with winners’ trophy:

Most Stylish Man: Sidharth Malhotra

After having entered Bollywood without any proverbial godfather, this Malhotra lad made it to the list of ‘A’ listers purely on the basis of his dedication, sincerity and hard work. Besides blessed with good looks, Sidharth Malhotra is also blessed with an impeccable fashion sense. No wonder then, Sidharth Malhotra became the proud recipient of the ‘Most Stylish Man’ award at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Agent Of Social Change: Rahul Bose

Even though he may not be seen in many films like his contemporaries that has not stopped the suave Rahul Bose from doing his bit for the entertainment world. Every year, religiously, Rahul Bose and his NGO ‘The Foundation’ conduct their annual auction, proceeds of which go to a noble cause.

All of this and much more made Rahul Bose an apt choice to be the recipient of ‘Agent of Social Change’ at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Designer Of The Year: Manish Malhotra

After having started off with humble beginnings, the ace designer Manish Malhotra got his first break in Bollywood as a designer with the Govinda-Juhi Chawla starrer Swarg. Ever since the time he started off, there has simply been no looking back for Manish Malhotra, who has practically designed for almost every heroine in Bollywood.

Besides the immense name, fame, and recognition, his heavenly deigns also earned him the prestigious ‘Designer of the year’ award at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Outstanding Achievement: Irrfan Khan

In a day and date when actors in Bollywood shout from the rooftops about them bagging a Hollywood film, the inimitable Irrfan Khan is someone who has already ‘been there, done that’. The grounded man that he always is has never bragged about any of his achievements in Bollywood or Hollywood as he firmly believes in letting his work do the talking. The one word that describes Irrfan Khan’s journey in showbiz is ‘outstanding’.

No wonder then, the makers of ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’ bestowed the ‘Outstanding Achievement’ on Irrfan Khan.

Woman Of The Year: Anushka Sharma

The gorgeous Anushka Sharma is one woman who will never say no to challenges and will also not shy away from speaking her heart out. Barring a few, she is one of the very few actresses in Bollywood who do not mind taking risks by venturing into film production, whereas, most of her fellow heroines are happy saying ‘cheese’ before the camera and running around trees for a living. Besides her professional life, Anushka Sharma handles even her personal life (beau Virat Kohli) like a queen, without making any vehement denials when being spotted together.

All of this is what Anushka Sharma the woman that she is and also the recipient of the ‘Woman Of The Year’ title at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Actor Of The Year: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao may not be in the same rank of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan when it comes to fan following. But, he has achieved what others could not have in their career spanning so many years. We are indeed talking about his film Newton being selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars. The USP of Rajkummar Rao and his characters in all his films is that the ease with which he metamorphoses himself into the next character is something that will easily put even a seasoned chameleon to utter shame.

No wonder then, the panel made the right choice by declaring Rajkummar Rao as the ‘Actor Of The Year’ at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Entertainer Of The Year: Ranveer Singh

Gone are the days when everyone wished to have a time machine to travel topping their wish list. These days, what everyone wishes to know is that, where on earth does the ‘never-say-tired’ Ranveer Singh get so much energy from! Be it stopping the traffic and breaking into a dance as a part of a challenge or rushing to the toilet as a part of film promotions for his friend Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh has definitely become the ‘go-to’ man for all the seasons and reasons. He also dared to become the first mainstream Bollywood hero to endorse a condom and preach safe sex.

With his EQ (Entertainment Quotient) always at an all-time high, there could not have been the second choice except Ranveer Singh to be bestowed with the ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ title at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Excellence In Acting: Sridevi Kapoor

Times may change; timelines may change in Bollywood, but what has not changed in Bollywood is the grace and the poise which the original queen bee Sridevi exuded during the eighties and the nineties. It cannot be more ironical than the fact that, Sridevi made a comeback of sorts in Bollywood with a film titled ‘Mom’, a film which was good enough to show that she was still the ‘mother’ of acting!

With beauty and grace in tow along with excellence, Sridevi walked home with the ‘Excellence In Acting’ title at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.

Excellence In Direction And Acting: Konkona Sen Sharma

For all those who scream from their rooftops about nepotism, should take a lesson from Konkona Sen Sharma. Despite being the daughter of the most celebrated filmmaker cum actress Aparna Sen, the natural actress Konkona Sen Sharma has never taken resort to her mother’s name to get work in Bollywood. It was her hard work, sincerity, and sweat in totality which has made Konkona Sen Sharma a name to reckon with in Bollywood today.

It is this endearing quality of Konkona Sen Sharma which must have influenced the minds of the panel of ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’ when they conferred the ‘Excellence In Direction And Acting’ title to Konkona Sen Sharma.

Creative Maverick: Aamir Khan

Here is a man in Bollywood whose title often precedes his real name. We are indeed talking about the one and only Aamir Khan, who is always referred to as ‘Mr. Perfectionist’. While the actors of his age are busy playing father’s role or are searching for work in Bollywood, Aamir Khan shocked everyone with his funky look in the most awaited film Secret Superstar, wherein he plays a mentor to a singing talent. If you thought that Aamir Khan was all about only this, then, wait till you see him in the YRF’s magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan, which will reportedly make the canvas of Pirates Of The Caribbean look like a child’s play. The one word that truly describes Aamir Khan in a nutshell in ‘maverick’.

No prizes for guessing as to why the panel of ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’ decided on giving Aamir Khan the ‘Creative Maverick’ award.

Producer Of The Year: Karan Johar

The person who had coined the slogan ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’ must be somebody who must have surely never heard of Karan Johar, the very man whose middle names are ‘Bollywood’ and ‘Entertainment’. Even though he was born in a filmy family, Karan Johar worked his way up in Bollywood to become one of Bollywood’s icon. Besides making blockbuster films, Karan Johar is equally a ‘pro’ when it comes to judging reality shows, dancing and ‘being himself’, whatever be the occasion.

After having produced students like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and many others, it was only a given that Karan Johar was the unanimous choice to be conferred with the ‘Producer Of The Year’ title at the ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’.