Govinda Goes On A Twitter Rant Over Not Being A Part Of Jagga Jasoos

Actor Govinda was supposed to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. Recently, a picture was also being circulated over social media, as the actor’s first look from the film, although we are now aware that his role has been scrapped from the film.

According to reports, Govinda was offered the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film, which is a key character to the story. Unfortunately, the actor found it uncomfortable to play a father to Ranbir on-screen and thus, he was replaced with Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.

After stories about the same started floating in media, Govinda decided to break his silence over Twitter.

In a series of tweets, he mentioned:

“I gave full respect to Kapoor family i did the film because he is my seniors son I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts.”

“I was unwell and on drips but still I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that’s how the film was remembered for 3yrs. I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call, he added.”

On the other hand, director Anurag Basu too recently addressed the same in and interview to Pinkvilla and said, “I’ve shot a couple of days with him in the first schedule. Then there were changes in the story and other things. But Govinda isn’t in the film, his part isn’t there. It was very kind of him to agree when I requested him for the guest appearance. But it’s our loss that he isn’t there.”

Well, Jagga Jasoos has been through a fair share of controversies till now and we now hope that the film releases next week, without any further complications.