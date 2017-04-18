Popular television couple Yash and Gouri Tonnk became parents to a baby girl earlier this year. Gouri took to Instagram to share the first photo of their baby girl Myrah and she looks absolutely adorable!

Check out Yash and Gouri Tonnk’s daughter Myrah’s photo here:

Myrah, who was born on 31st January this year, is the couple’s second child after their 13-year-old daughter Pari. While Myrah means princess, Pari translates to fairy! The couple first met on the sets of the popular soap Kahiin Kissi Roz in 2001 and fell in love. They tied the knot after two years and welcomed their daughter Pari ahead of their first anniversary.

On the work front, Gauri was last seen in Life Ok’s Ek Boond Ishq in 2013 while Yash is presently working in Sony TV’s daily soap Jaat Ki Jugni.

Yash, who hails from Haryana, trains his co-stars with the Haryanvi accent on the sets of the show. However, he does not teach them for free! They have to pay him a gurudakshina or fee for learning the Haryanvi accent! “It’s fun to take ‘gurudakshina’ from co-actors for teaching them Haryanvi. So every other day, someone or the other is giving me a treat or the entire unit of ‘Jaat Ki Jugni’,” Yash said in a statement. An insider from the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show said: “The actors requested him to provide Haryanvi training sessions. He has accepted their request provided they pay fees to him. So on a daily basis, his co-actors get trained by him and give him ‘gurudakshina’. Yash demands delicious food from them and asks them to distribute sweets to everyone on set.”

Another television personality has become a proud father to a baby girl recently. Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the Kapil-Sunil fallout last month, was recently blessed with a baby girl!