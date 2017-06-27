Got to know Sanjay Dutt as a human being with biopic: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal says the audience will get to know the true story of actor Sanjay Dutt minus his star status in filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani’s untitled upcoming biopic.

The actor says he got to know the truth behind Sanjay’s life after working on his biopic, and was in awe of it.

Asked whether the biopic will bring forward a different side of Sanjay Dutt’s life, Vicky told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I don’t know about different, but his life will be told in the true sense.”

“It (The film) is going to be very entertaining. It will make you cry, make you laugh. It is a great story. It is difficult to believe that a person has lived this life.”

Hirani’s yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic will release on March 30 next year. It is being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

Talking about the biopic, the “Masaan” actor added: “I have grown up watching Sanjay Dutt’s films. I always looked up to him. But due to this story, I got to know Sanjay Dutt as a human being for the first time. I feel it will be new for the audience too… To look at him as a human being, not the star.”

Meanwhile, apart from the biopic, Vicky is also excited for Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial “Raazi“, which narrates the story of a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani Army officer. It also stars Alia Bhatt.