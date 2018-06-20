Google Displays Salman Khan As The Worst Bollywood Actor, But We STRONGLY Disagree – Here’s Why!

Salman Khan has been in the news off-late after the search engine, Google.com displayed his name when a few people searched the keywords “Worst Bollywood Actor”. First things first, the people who understand SEO i.e. Search Engine Optimizer, would agree that google displays only those things which are spoken about by the people either on social media or by media portals. While the keyword was redirected to Salman Khan because in a lot of twitter fan-wars, people label Khan as the worst Bollywood actor, the same is far from being true.

While the acting is often subjective, it is not possible for a bad actor to last or rather dominate in the film industry for over 2 decades. The history is full of examples wherein poor actors have been thrown out of the industry irrespective of their family background. Right since his debut in 1989, Salman Khan has won over the audience by essaying several different characters. He was effortless as an innocent lover-boy in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Sajaan, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Khamoshi, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Hum Saath Saath Hai to name a few. And I am not saying this here vaguely, but the kind of reception that the above-mentioned films got from the audience in-itself prove the impact of Khan’s performance. Well, a good film can but obviously be destroyed by bad performances, but that wasn’t the case above.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, Salman Khan has also aced the characters of an intense lover several times. Be it Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam or Jaan-E-Mann, Khan was absolutely fantastic as a person suffering from heartbreak. While Jaan-E-Mann didn’t quite work at the Box-Office, major critics praised Khan’s performance in the film. On the other hand, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam are considered two of the best Salman Khan performances till date, and the films were also reasonably successful. Shifting from the romantic zone, Khan is also known to act in a lot of successful comedy films. He looked extremely believable and convincing as a goofed-up person in comedy films like Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya whereas his wore the attitude on his sleeves and won over the audience with straight face one-liners in other films like No Entry, Partner and Ready. Coming to the intense and larger than life characters, there is no one better than Salman to pull them off. While a lot might feel that it is easy to act in commercial Hindi films, there are a lot of Bollywood stars/”ACTORS”, who have made a mockery of themselves while acting in commercial Hindi films.

Be it Karan Arjun, Veergati, Garv, Wanted, Dabangg, or Sultan, Salman Khan has time again proved that he can slip into the larger than life characters with utmost conviction. When we talk about films like Wanted, Dabangg, and Sultan to name a few, it is difficult to imagine any actor apart from Khan in those films. The problem with Salman is the fact that he doesn’t make people know about the efforts put in by him on a film, especially something as physically taxing as Sultan. Apart from these films, Khan appeared in an extremely vulnerable avatar in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and even the harshest of his critics would agree that no-one apart from Khan could have pulled that character. Just like Sultan, even his character of Pawan Kumar in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was extremely complex and had several layers of emotions running throughout the film. Another under-rated performance by Salman Khan was the one in London Dreams. The film failed at the Box-Office, but Khan invested himself completely in the character and delivered a performance that rather went unnoticed.

To sum it up, Salman Khan is one of the most successful Bollywood Superstar of all time, however someone who never quite got the due credit for his incredible performances over the years. He has his own limitations (like everyone else), but he has been playing on his strengths, and delivering extremely successful films time and again. Khan is one of the very few actors who has been a part of successful films in all genres (except Horror) i.e. Romance, Comedy, Action, and Drama. Sadly, on social media, only the serious performances are considered as “ACTING” but in reality, as most of the actors have said during the interviews, comic and larger than life characters are way more difficult than realistic ones. The audience verdict is clear, and what Google or a few people on the social media say would not really have an impact on Salman Khan – The Superstar and Salman Khan – The Actor. Here’s looking forward to yet another promising performance in Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.