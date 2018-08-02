Good News: This Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Gets A Release Date!

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News finally got a release date. The film is slated to release on July 19, 2019.

Akshay on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the title of the film, which is directed by Raj Mehta.

“Good News! That’s the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing. It is a ‘dramedy’. Due Date 19th July, 2019,” Akshay tweeted.

This is not the first time Akshay and Kareena will be seen working together. The two have previously worked in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan and Bewafaa.

Kareena has also shared the screen with Diljit in Udtaa Punjab.

Good News is laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

While Diljit and Kiara are essaying the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well. It is expected to go on the floor by the end of this year.