Good News: Kiara Advani Is All Set To Start The Shoot Of This Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer

Actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Netflix film Lust Stories, has said that she will start shooting of her forthcoming film Good News in December.

Kiara said this on Wednesday while interacting with media at the press conference of first edition of Skechers Performance Mumbai Walkathon.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Kiara said: “Good News is my next Hindi film that has been announced. I am very excited and nervous being part of the film because I am working with stalwarts in that film. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

“Apart from that, I’m currently shooting for a film in down South film industry with Ram Charan and it will be released next year.”

Kiara made her Hindi film debut with Fugly (2014) but year 2018 has been really fruitful for her as her Telegu film with Mahesh Babu Bharat Ane Nenu was immensely successful and her Netflix film Lust Stories also received positive response from the audience.

“Especially, this year has been extremely motivating in terms of films that I have done and it did super well. I am looking forward to this coming year because I have got a lot in store. I am excited to shoot my new films and share it with the audience very soon.”

Good News is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

Diljit and Kiara are playing the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

The film is being directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film is slated to release on July 19, 2019.