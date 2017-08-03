GOOD NEWS! Dilip Kumar Is Stable Says Hospital Sources

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday evening after he suffered dehydration, hospital sources said.

According to his family members, the superstar was admitted for dehydration and urine infection. Doctors say he will be kept under observation for at least two days. It is also said he will be sheltered in ICU and will be injected antibiotics through an IV drip. He is currently admitted to a general room and after he goes through the antibiotics process he will be brought back to his private room.

“He was admitted with dehydration. He is stable,” Ravishankar, CEO of the facility at Bandra West, told IANS. The 94-year-old actor, who has been weak and ailing due to age-related problems in recent years, was accompanied by his wife Saira Banu. He had been running a fever for two days, a family friend, Udaya Tara Nayar, told IANS.

It is also been said that the initial reports will come by today. We pray a speedy recovery for the man who has made everyone laugh and cry over the years. Shaheen, actor’s niece, posted a photo on Twitter with a touchy caption from inside the hospital with Dilip Kumar seated along with his family, including wife Saira Bano. It read, “Yusuf uncle is at Lilavati hispital Mumbai he will be well soon (sic). Thank you for all the care and wishes.” Dilip ji in the photo is seen with his evergreen charm donning a black suit with white shirt.

Yusuf uncle is at Lilavati hospital Mumbai he will be well soon.Thank you for all the care and wishes.#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/5hzUZGGdkU — Shaheen (@ShhaheenAhmeed) August 2, 2017



Trending :

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1991, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known for films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, and Karma. He got married to Saira — over 20 years younger to him — in 1966.