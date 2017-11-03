Good News For Baahubali Fans! You Can Now Visit Mahishmati For Real!

Good news for Baahubali Fans! As we all know Baahubali has been the biggest movie of the season and the audiences loved it too. Now, the fans can take a tour of their favorite kingdom, Mahishmati for real. The Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad has decided to retain and reserve the grand sets and it’s now open for tourists.

The sets have now been opened for fans as a tourist spot to see it’s grandeur. Spread over 100 acres of land. According to a report in mid-day, the spot has been opened for the fans to get a first-hand experience of the grandeur of the sets.

An official of Ramoji Film City tells mid-day, “A cumulative of over 60 crore was spent on creating the sets of the film over two parts. Besides the set, some props too have been retained for visitors to see. We have many film students, cinema lovers, and even general public visiting us. At the moment, it’s the spot that is attracting maximum tourists for us.”

The sets have been designed by National award winner Sabu Cyril. Apparently, Baahubali and its sequel, both have received immense appreciation for its production design. In Bahubali: The Beginning, you got to see mainly the outer part of the kingdom, but the real Mahishmati was unraveled in Baahubali: The Conclusion. The pre-production team had made 1500 sketches, in view of which the film was later shot,” the official adds.

The tickets will be given on package basis, a general tour priced at 1250 and premier tours priced at 2400. The team also has different packages for school trips and corporate.

The producer of the film Shobu Yarlagadda is overwhelmed with the response, “The officials at Ramoji approached us with the idea and we were happy to oblige. It took us months to create the set and we were anyway planning to retain the set for later use. What better than to feel that we’ve created something for posterity!”

On the rumours of taking a share of money from the ticket fees, he says, “We work with Ramoji on a regular basis. There need not be a monetary arrangement between us. Our relationship goes beyond that.”