Good News! Asin And Husband Rahul Sharma Welcome A Baby Girl

Asin Thottumkal and husband Rahul Sharma have welcomed their first child. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Asin delivered the little tot on Tuesday.

Asin and Rahul, who tied the knot last year in January, kept the pregnancy news under wraps.

The new parents issued a statement on Tuesday about the new addition in their family. It read, “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic Baby Girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.” Later, Rahul even posted this good news on his twitter account and expressed his happiness. He wrote, “Ecstatic to announce that Asin & I have been blessed with an Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love & wishes.”

Ecstatic to announce that Asin & I have been blessed with an Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love & wishes. pic.twitter.com/DQvKemIeWI — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) October 24, 2017



The Ghajini actress and husband Rahul, who is the founder of Micromax, got hitched in a Christian wedding ceremony on January 19 in Delhi. Following the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple also got married as per the Hindu rituals. The Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar is the one who played cupid for the couple. And he was the only actor from the industry who attended their wedding.

On the work front, Asin was last seen in the film, All Is Well which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. The actress has now quit her filming career and is happy with her personal space.

We are happy for the couple. Congratulations, Asin & Rahul!