We know that you guys will be curious to know who is this actress! It is none other than Madhuri Dixit. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have always given us hit movies like Ram Lakhan, Pukar, Beta to name a few.

This duo was a super hit pair back in the 90s. And not to forget the song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga had created a rage back then. Even their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audiences.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, both Anil and Madhuri are all set to recreate their magic again on the big screen after 16 long years. It has been reported that the duo has been finalized for Total Dhamaal. In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, director Indra Kumar confirmed and said that Anil and Madhuri are signed for the film. He said, “Yes, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai. However, this film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘Dhak Dhak’ but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.”

When he was further asked about casting Madhuri, he said, “I approached her couple of months ago and the script worked its dhamaal on her and everybody else.” Indra Kumar also said that he is planning for Diwali 2018 release. “The final decision on the release date will be taken by the studio we tie up with but it would be great to have a dhamaal Diwali next year,” he added.

Well, we are sure that the film can do wonders at the box office since both Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are coming together after such a long time. Are you excited to watch them on-screen like we are? Then do let us know in the comments section below.