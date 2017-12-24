The year 2017 is coming to an end and this year has not been that kind for Bollywood. Films of top superstars flopped at the box office, whereas the content-driven films worked this time. But nevertheless, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has broken all the myths by crossing all the records.

If we speak about a film, somewhere or the other, its posters are too responsible for the film’s success or failure. The film poster is the first step in grabbing eyeballs. If your poster speaks for the film, then half of the battle is won there itself. Not necessary that it works every time like we saw in this year. Several films which had some quirky and attractive posters, which were not received well by the audiences. Just for you, we have shortlisted some good and bad posters of 2017! Have a look:

Good Posters

1. Tiger Zinda Hai

We don’t have much to say about this Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer. The film has already broken all the records at the box office. The makers had released some exciting posters of the film which made the fans more excited to see the film!

2. Raees

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Raees made the fans go crazy! Ever since the announcement of the film was made, people were eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the poster as SRK had donned a different and bold avatar for this one. Soon when the first poster came, fans went berserk and could not stop themselves from looking at the Raees Shah Rukh!

3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar is known to come up with different marketing strategies and with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he proved why he is the king of promotions. The first quirky poster of the film was appreciated by the fans. A vibrant poster with an unusual title attracted a huge number of eyeballs!

4. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Though, this Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma didn’t do well at the box office, but the posters of this film made us fall in love with Harry and Sejal! The posters looked dreamy and it literally gave us some travel goals!

5. Tumhari Sulu

So, the clear winner of the poster game is one and only, Tumhari Sulu. Vidya Balan just stole our hearts with her beautiful and elegant posters. Vidya looked like a simple yet Happy go lucky lady in this colourful poster!

Bad Posters

1. Sarkar 3

Even after being a sequel to super hit franchise, Sarkar 3 failed to impress us with its first look. There was nothing new that was seen on the poster this time. We saw Amitabh Bachchan on the poster but still, it wasn’t that great and appealing.

2. Julie 2

We just wonder why do people make such films? 🤔 The film has flopped badly at the box office and also the poster of the film was not that great too. Even after revealing so much (like literally!), no one bothered to take a look at the poster too. Umm… sad!

3. Aksar 2

We have the same question for even this film too! Why o why? Even after promoting the film, Aksar 2 was a disaster just like its poster. People, nudity, and revelations don’t help AT ALL! Are you listening?

4. Tera Intezaar

…and the list continues. It’s high time that producers should understand where to invest the money! The posters of Tera Intezaar too disappointed us to an extreme level. Sunny Leone’s magic too didn’t help it getting any attention.

5. Firangi

As we all know, Kapil Sharma is known to tickle our funny bones but with this film, he has failed miserably to do his job. The poster of Firangi looked dull and boring. The makers had tried to give it a historical look but we didn’t find it that interesting!

What are your thoughts on these posters? Do let us know in the comment section below.