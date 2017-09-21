It all started with the friendship of Gopal, Madhav, Laxman & Lucky. Running away from Vasooli Bhai, these guys entered our lives making it hilarious than ever.

Tomorrow the makers of Golmaal Again, 4th installment in the Golmaal series, will release its trailer. Till then let’s rejoice few of the many LOL moments from the series.

1. Professor Gate Crashing Laxman Prasad’s Room

“Yeh in nangi cheethdo pe thesis likh rahe ho tum Laxman?” the veteran Manoj Joshi as Harishchanra Ramchandra Mirchandani aka HaRaMi (Manoj Joshi) asks Laxman (Sharman Joshi). In his defence, Laxman clarifies he wanted to cover the water leakage on the wall. With this scene, Rohit Shetty built the base to let everyone know something hilarious is arriving. After Manoj leaves, how our Golmaal gang makes Laxman sell his exam papers saying the students HaRaMi also has his cut in it.

2. When The Golmaal Gang Gets Caught By Somnath (Paresh Rawal) & His Wife

As our Golmaal Gang tries to sneak in a house which has no one other than a blind couple, they get caught by them. Laxman’s body and Gopal’s (Ajay Devgn) voice are sensed by the couple. On being asked who are they, Gopal reveals he is their grandson (Whom they haven’t met in years) and he is back from the USA. On being asked where he lives in New York, Gopal says “Woh New York hai na, wahin rehta hoon,” As Lucky helps him using the dumb charades rick Gopal answers, “Jhansi ki Rani… Mashaal… Baate Ka Putla… Liberty… Statue Of Liberty ke yahan rehta hoon.” Making everyone ROFL this scene will always stay afresh in everyone’s memories.

3.”Hum Kya Yahan Black Black Khel Rahe Hai?”

The way this sequence starts as Laxman spreads the shaving foam on his entire face as he sees HaRaMi entering their house. “Pure chehre pe baal aate hai?” HaRaMi asks. As Gopal and Madhav (Arshad Warsi) transform themselves into the blind couple – HaRaMi gets a lot of beating. “Peeke nahi jaayega?” “Main nahi peeta!” “Din mein toh hum bhi nahi peete! Yeh chai ki baat kar rahi hai,” “Aap itne pyaar se bol rahi ho toh bana do” *slaps* “Hum andhe hoke chai banayenge? Jaa do cup bana, kitchen wahan hai” This is surely one of the best scenes from all the 3 parts.

4. Taking up the things in themselves

The scene where our updated Golmaal Gang is sitting in a living room as they imagine the things taking inside them. From flower vase to light bulb, from bottle to an open umbrella! Oh boy, they took them all. This was one hilarious scene and I still remember the amount of laughs this scene had when it came on screen in the theatre.

5. When Pappi Boss Calls Inspector Dhande

“Ludo ke saanp, naajayiz baap! Third grade villain, khudke baarat mein paise lootne waale dulhe, andhe ke katore se paise churaane wale besharam” these are few of those rib-tickling insults Pappi Boss (Johnny Lever) roars at Inspector Dhande (Murali Sharma) to call him in. Undoubtedly Johnny Lever’s character was one of the most hilarious ones in the 3rd part.

I know I have left many things uncovered, that's on you guys to tell in the comments section below – which are those hilarious moments from the Golmaal series you think are the best.