A couple of days we showed you 5 reasons why you must watch Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar but today we’ll tell why its box rival Golmaal Again could prove to be a big hit.

1. The Golmaal Franchise Tag

Golmaal (1) is one of those rare movies you can watch from any point of time, anywhere but you’ll still find it on. Obtaining the cult classic status over the years, this franchise is one of the best Bollywood comedies. The franchise tag also has catapulted the box office numbers of its 2nd and 3rd part.

2. Rohit Shetty’s Brand Of Comedy

Without crossing any limits and blurring the lines of comedy & vulgarity, Rohit Shetty has always served us with best family entertainers. Even apart from Golmaal franchise, he has gifted us with some hilarious movies like All The Best, Bol Bachchan & Singham. Golmaal Again has his comical touch making it bigger than ever.

3. Countless Characters To Make You Go ROFL

Handling over 15 characters including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever & many more. The comedy that will arise from these characters is surely a major reason why everyone will watch this film.

4. An Entertaining Pause To An Intense Year

After some intense movies like Newton, Simran, Lucknow Central – movies like Golmaal Again are an entertaining pause to an already intense year. Earlier this year we saw movies like Mubarakan and Judwaa 2 were able to attract the family audience but Golmaal Again will take this game to the next level.

5. It’s Diwali

Last reason is same as we gave to Secret Superstar because at last it’s the festive season and your mind needs a break. Diwali is the time of happiness and joy which are the same things promised by Rohit Shetty with this one.