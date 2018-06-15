Gold vs Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se vs Satyamev Jayate: Does A 3 Way Box-Office Clash Make Sense?

This Independence Day will see the clash between 3 films i.e. Gold, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Satyamev Jayate at the Box-Office. While Gold starring Akshay Kumar in lead is undoubtedly the biggest film of the lot, the makers were the first to block the Independence Day weekend for the film’s release. The movie produced by Excel Entertainment will be distributed by AA Film in the Hindi Belts and is expected to get the widest release as compared to the other two films. Akshay Kumar has been extremely consistent as far as his run at the Box-Office is concerned and commands a solid track record of delivering 6 back to back successful films.

The second biggest film from the lot is Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in lead. The film is the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana Franchise which commands a massive fan following in the Northern belt of India. While the second part of the film failed to do well at the Box-Office, the third film is expected to have a better content and get a reasonable run at the ticket window. The film is essentially a comedy and will be distributed by PEN in India.

The third film to release is Satyamev Jayate. The film stars John Abraham in lead, who is currently enjoying the success of Parmanu. Just like his recently released film, even Satyamev Jayate will be majorly dependent on the audience word of mouth. The film will take a slow start at the Box-Office, however is with positive word of mouth, the biz should escalate with every passing day.

While the producers of all the three films have officially announced the release date, we truly believe that a three-way clash makes no sense, in-fact we also feel that one out of the two films i.e. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Satyamev Jayate would get pushed to another date. A clash between two films would still make sense as there are 5 Holidays in the release week i.e. Independence Day (15th August), Parsi New Year (17th August), Sunday (19th August), Bakri Eid (22nd August) and Onam (24th August). In-fact, the Independence Day week is the second-best period for a film to release this year, after Christmas. The week has enough bandwidth to accommodate two films (1 Big Budget, 1 Medium Budget), wherein both can record a good run at the Box-Office without eating into each-others business.

Well, our opinion aside, we hope that sense prevails and one of the films gets pushed by a week or two, so that each of the three films get a reasonable breathing space. Which film are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.