Actor John Abraham has said the makers of his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate chose August 15 as the film’s release date as it is a very commercial date in terms of doing business.

John said this on Tuesday while interacting with the media to promote “Satyameva Jayate” along with his co-actors Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma here.

Satyameva Jayate is going to clash with Akshay Kumar’s sports drama Gold on Independence Day.

Asked why makers of the film chose Independence Day as they could have avoided the clash with big film like “Gold“, he said: “We chose August 15 as release date of this film because it’s a very commercial date and by releasing your film on that day, you are able to make good money through your film.”

“If we had a solo release of this film in the next week of Independence Day then also we would not be able to do that much business which we will be able to do on Independence Day with “Gold” so, it makes more sense to release it on a holiday.”

Adding further, John said that the film will not compete with Akshay Kumar’s “Gold” but both film will complement each other on Independence Day.

“I think there is enough space for two big films on a holiday. It’s not competing. We are complementing each other. We would love if people go and see ‘Satyameva Jayate‘ and we would be absolutely happy if people go and see ‘Gold‘.”

John Abraham plays vigilante in the film who fights against corruption and social injustice.

Asked whether working in such intense action-drama film changes him as a person, he said: “I don’t think it has changed me. I think it’s meant to entertain the audience. It’s a very entertaining film. It shows harsh realities like corruption and women molestation so, my character and Manoj Bajpayee’s character address these situations but in different ways.”

“Satyameva Jayate” is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani.

The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.

It is releasing on August 15, 2018.