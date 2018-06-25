After creating a buzz amongst the audiences, the makers of Gold finally released the trailer today. The film Gold which is pure gold in every sense features Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.

The much awaited trailer is screaming out loud the word – Patriotism. Everything in the trailer is looks on-point. Akshay and Mouni’s Bengali accent and Amit, Kunal & Sunny’s lingo have been perfectly blended in the trailer.

Apart from getting the look perfect, the Gold trailer has some power packed dialogues which will definitely bring out the desiness in you! We have jotted down some spine chilling and seetimaar dialogues from the trailer which are worth a read! Check it out:

1. Akshay Kumar: Unka Desh Mein, Unhi Ka Public Ke Saamne, Unhi Ka King Ke Aage Unko Haraeyga

2. Akshay Kumar: Humare Sar Pe British Flag Fadfada Ke Maano Ye Bol Raha Tha – Your Are Not Free!

3. Sunny Kaushal: Humare Ghar Mein Inquilab Zindabad Pehle Hota Hai, Phir Nashta Hota Hai

4. Kunal Kapoor: Jis Tarah Khel Mein Ball Ko Pass Kiya Jaata Hai, Kabhi Kabhi Zindagi Mein Apne Sapno Ko Pass Karna Padhta Hai

5. Amit Sadh: Jab Hum Paida Huye The, Toh Doctor Pehli Hi Nazar Mein Bol Diye The – Aapke Ghar Mein Center Forward Paida Hua Hai