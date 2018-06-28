Gold Trade And Audience Review: Here’s How The People Have Received This Akshay Kumar Film!

The theatrical trailer of Gold was unveiled recently, and as expected has met with an extremely positive response on the social media. But like mentioned by us several times, neither does the social media positivity, nor does the negativity have any impact on the Box-Office prospects of the film, which is the reason why we spoke to several exhibitors and distributors to know their reaction as well as the audience reaction in general to the trailer of Gold.

Our sample size as of now is quite restrained, but we promise to increase the network from hereon. We spoke to 12 distributors/exhibitors to know their thoughts on the trailer, and 7 of them found the trailer to be good, 3 of them found it to be average and 2 others at the mass centers found it to be below expectations. The two distributors who didn’t like the trailer were of the opinion that this would be yet another film starring Akshay that won’t appeal in totality to the masses. While the response from trade wasn’t extraordinary, most of them were confident that given the patriotic theme that coincides with an Independence Day release should get the audience in cinema hall for the opening weekend.

Like all other Akshay Kumar films in the last few years, the fate of Gold also depends on audience word of mouth. While the film is expected to reap benefit of the Independence Day National Holiday, it is essential for it to record a healthy trend at the Box-Office to emerge a hit. The release period is extremely favorable with 4 holidays’ in its opening week, and even a decent word of mouth would help it sail through. The film is costlier as compared to Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2, however that isn’t a reason to worry because the appeal is also wider than the above-mentioned films.

Keeping the trailer aside, the second teaser of the film has got an extraordinary response from the audience. As per the exhibitors, the audiences are discussing the teaser after it is screened on the big-screen, which is an extremely positive signal. Getting the second teaser out was a masterstroke by the makers of Gold as it has indeed done the trick. From a personal point of view, I felt that the trailer of Gold was quite good and suggests that the film has ample of sub-plots in the screenplay. While personally, I expected it to be a sports drama, this one seems to be more in the zone of drama with sports just a backdrop. The film should take a good start at the Box-Office, especially in the multiplexes, however, it would not really reach the optimum capacity at the mass belts. The audience would be divided due to the clash at the Box-Office, however without second thoughts Gold will be the first choice for the audience all across.

Keeping in account a two-way clash at the Box-Office, the early prediction for the opening day of Gold would be around Rs 22 to 23 crore, however, a lot would depend on the music as well as build up towards the release. We would come out with the final prediction in its release week. Having said that, the film should easily emerge the biggest opener till date for Akshay Kumar.

