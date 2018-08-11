Gold & Satyameva Jayate Run Time, Censor Report, Screen Count & Other Details!

Akshay Kumar’s much anticipated sport drama, Gold has been cleared by the censor board with no cuts and has been allotted a U/A – Universal Adult certificate. The censor board suggested a couple of verbal cuts to the makers, however there hasn’t been a single visual cut in the film. The approved run time of the film is 153 minutes i.e. 2 hour and 33 minutes, which includes the start and end credits. The multiplexes across the country have decided to allot a 3-hour time slot to Gold, which means that the film on an average will have 5 shows per screen on a single day.

The distributors are still negotiating with the exhibitors to get the best possible showcasing and as things stand currently, the movie is looking to release on 3300 to 3400 screens in India. Gold will be sharing a lot of screens in India with Satyameva Jayate, however the show count would be 65% in favour of Gold, which is a positive sign. The day one potential of Gold on 3300 to 3400 screens would easily be in the range of Rs 40 to 42 crore, and given the pre-release buzz, the movie is expected to take a decent to good opening around Rs 22.00 to 23 crore mark. The advance booking for the film has opened at major multiplexes in the country, and we shall be able to give an update on the response to the ticket sales by Tuesday afternoon.

The second release of the week i.e. Satyameva Jayate has been cleared by the censor board with multiple cuts and has been granted an A – Adults Only certificate. The censor board has suggested the makers to tone down the blunt language used in the film against the corruption that exists in the Indian System. The approved run time of the film is 141 minutes i.e. 2 hour and 21 minutes, which includes the start and end credit. The time slot allotted by multiplexes to Satyameva Jayate is 2 Hour and 45 Mintues, and the average show count per day per screen would be 5.

The movie is looking to release on 2300 to 2400 screens in India, however the distributors are not able to get a good deal in terms of show allocation at the premium multiplexes. The show count will be merely 35% as compared to 65% for Gold, however even with this, the film has all the chances to touch the double-digit mark. The adult certification will stop the families from watching the film, and this MIGHT also result in the film opening a little below our expectations, but none the less it has also proved to be a blessing in disguise for Gold. The day one potential of Satyameva Jayate would be around Rs 20 crore depending on how many screens/shows it eventually ends up getting, and it is expected to rake in a good sum of Rs 10 to 11 crore on its opening day. The distributors are still negotiating and fighting to get good amount of shows at all centres because of which the advance booking will only open on Sunday i.e. 3 days before the release. The film is quite hot among the masses, which should ensure a solid start at the B and C centres. With less than 5 days left for the two Independence Day releases, the trade is all geared up to record healthy collections on 15th August. The combined total of these two films on 15th August is expected to be anywhere between Rs 32 to 35 crore.